When: Penn supervisors meeting, June 22.

What happened: Supervisors approved refinancing $9,406,000 of debt related to existing public sewer and public water systems, including $720,000 of new debt.

Savings: The refinancing, through a 10-year bank loan from Morgan Stanley Chase at 1.26%, will save the township and authority an estimated $758,000.

Capital projects: The new debt is to help pay for work on the Fruitville Pike/Temperance Hill Road intersection, and the nearby Fruitville Pike/Holly Tree Road intersections. The project, which addresses two state roads, is estimated to cost $1.3 million.

Grant contingency: The township has submitted grant application to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for $720,000. If Penn Township gets the grant, the township could pay that part of the loan off early without penalty, Township Manager Mark Hiester said after the meeting.