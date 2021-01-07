When: Penn Township Supervisors meeting, Jan. 4

What happened: During re-organization, supervisors reelected Ben Bruckhart as chair and Richard Landis as vice chair with no change in the board’s lineup. The additional supervisors are Ron Krause, Gary Stevens and Thomas Walsh.

Professional services: The board reappointed Josele Cleary of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell & Kane as solicitor and Brent Lied of Becker Engineering as engineer.

Tax collection: The board appointed township manager Mark Hiester as the primary municipal voting delegate and Jim Fisher as an alternate municipal voting delegate for the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau’s Management Committee for 2021.

Meetings: Supervisors meetings will be held on the second and fourth Mondays of the month in 2021. Unlike many municipalities that combine re-organization with township business, Penn’s board plans to meet again Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. Zoom videoconferencing details will be available on request.