When: Penn supervisors meeting, Oct. 25.

What happened: The board voted 3-1 to execute a settlement agreement for Avery Square, a planned rental housing development along South Oak Street and Fruitville Pike in Penn Township just outside of Manheim Borough. Board member Ronald Krause cast the dissenting vote. Vice Chairman Richard Landis was absent.

Background: A conditional use hearing was held June 14. According to public records, the developer filed a notice of appeal against the township on July 6. The developer then filed a complaint on July 20, stating that the township was required to file a decision on the conditional use application within 45 days of the last hearing. Borough Manager Mark Hiester said Oct. 25 that the township did not act within the time frame to oppose the development.

Why it's important: One woman, among several residents who were present, asked why the development was originally opposed and how it has now been agreed to. The resident said “we never got any further information." Another resident asked if the proposed development is low-income housing. Two representatives from the developer were present, including Mark DiSanto, the general partner of Manheim Crown, and Claudia Shenk, an attorney.

Quotable: "We want to be a good neighbor," DiSanto said. "We don't work in the low-income housing community." He described the project as "market-rate housing." When asked to explain the difference, DiSanto responded that low-income homes are in the range of $600 per month, while market-rate homes are in the $1,000 to $1,400 per month range. DiSanto said they do not do transient leasing, but would consider short-term rentals to those who are waiting to move into a purchased home.

Other details: Officials confirmed three-story buildings will be allowed, but Hiester outlined a list of items the developer is responsible for, including: need to purchase transferable development rights; dedication of additional right of way; paying township $375 per dwelling unit in lieu of installing curbs; and restricting use of the clubhouse and pool to residents of Avery Square.

What's next: The proposed development calls for a traffic study and widening of the roadway, including future signalization at South Oak Street. Township officials said traffic studies must be done within the time frame the first 90 dwelling units are constructed. The developer is encouraged to meet with residents from neighboring Elwyn Terrace. A walking path connecting the two neighborhoods is proposed.