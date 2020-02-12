When: Supervisors meeting, Feb. 10.
What happened: Supervisors voted unanimously to approve hiring Urban Research and Development Corp. to make changes to the township’s zoning ordinance.
Background: The township has been looking to fine-tune the ordinance for several years. Urban Research and Development, at $35,200, was the lowest-priced proposal of the three the township received.
The plan: The company’s vice president, Charlie Schmehl, discussed the company’s experience and approach, suggesting that making the ordinance user-friendly by clarifying language and adding improvements promotes good regulatory results. Schmehl offered to create summary memos of draft recommendations for ordinance changes in order to inform the public. He also suggested the township should avoid over-regulating routine projects, clarify regulations versus guidelines, allow solar canopies in parking lots and use transferable development rights in a deliberate way to promote ag preservation.
Quotable: “Public participation is extremely important,” Schmehl said.
Next steps: Now that the hiring has been approved, the township can start to work with Urban Research and Development to make changes to the zoning ordinance.
— Justin Stoltzfus, LNP Correspondent