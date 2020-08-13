When: Penn supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Supervisors discussed relaxing some rules on farm-related businesses with intensive livestock operations, in terms of fencing setbacks, as well as providing more square footage properties in the ag zone for farm-related business.

Background: Currently, an operator of a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation is appealing restrictions through the township’s zoning hearing board looking for a variance. At the same time, the township is pursuing rewriting its zoning ordinance, and considering changes that would allow more leeway for agricultural business in rural areas.

From the township’s current zoning ordinance: “Concentrated animal operation/concentrated animal feeding operations … shall be set back at least 200 feet from all street rights-of-way and property lines; 300 feet from any residential district … and 300 feet from an existing residence within the T-2 District, except for a residence on the same lot as the commercial livestock operation or commercial poultry operation.”

Board discussion: Supervisors talked about allowing fencing for livestock operations closer to a right of way than the current setbacks. The board also discussed allowing more square footage for farm businesses in the ag zone, with the stipulation that businesses should be “owner-occupied,” where the property owner lives at the farm, rather than elsewhere.

Roads and infrastructure: Public works director Daryl Lefevre reported that widening of Airy Hill Road is complete. The township secured a $45,000 grant to help offset costs of improving the road.