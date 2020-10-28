When: Penn supervisors meeting, Oct. 26.

What happened: Supervisors reviewed and discussed a draft ordinance amending the fire prevention and protection chapter of the township’s code to require a key lockbox system for some properties where a fire department or first responder may need access. A lockbox would contain a key that first responders could use to get into a building after a fire call.

Why it’s important: Lockboxes would be required for commercial properties with automatic alarm or suppression systems, and multifamily residential buildings with restricted access through locked doors and a common corridor for access to living units. Supervisors asked staff to add other types of multifamily residential properties equipped with automatic alarm systems that could call first responders when no one is home. Penryn fire Chief Shannon Martin explained that without access, fire departments might have to break down doors in some scenarios.

Next steps: Staff will revise the draft and bring it back to the board for consideration at a future public meeting.

Calendar: Supervisors approved a 2021 schedule and calendar which will be added to the township website.