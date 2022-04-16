When: Penn Township supervisors meeting, April 11.

What happened: The board unanimously approved a sketch plan for Penn Station, a residential community to be built in the 200 block of Fruitville Pike near South Oak Street.

Background: Amanda Groff of Harbor Engineering said township staff and the planning commission have already reviewed the plan. Groff said the current property owner intends to subdivide the land into three lots, with Penn Station to be on the tract known as “Lot 1.”

Details: The proposed 53-unit rental community on 17 acres and will have two access drives to South Oak Street. The rentals will include a combination of townhomes and semi-detached homes. Groff said she believes all dwelling units will be two stories. Each unit will have two off-street parking spaces and a one or two-car garage. Groff said the developer will be requesting a special exception for front-loaded garages and a deferment of roadway improvements, given a proposal for sidewalks and macadam trails off South Oak Street to connect to Fruitville Pike. A community center and outdoor pool are also proposed.

Other happenings: Township officials expressed interest in a Boy Scout project which calls for a gaga ball pit and pavilion in Sweetbriar Creek Park. Christian Adams, a 15-year-old Eagle Scout from Troop 142, presented his proposal and answered all questions. Adams said the $10,150 price tag would be offset by donations by Benchmark Construction and Lezzer Lumber. Additional crowdfunding sources may be sought, Adams said. The board voted to move forward with the project but tabled a decision on funding from the township.

Quotables: “This is the most detailed plan I’ve seen in my three years on the board,” supervisor Tom Walsh said. Chairman Ben Bruckhart said gaga ball is “a seriously fun game — a young person’s game."