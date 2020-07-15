When: Penn supervisors meeting, July 13.

What happened: While looking at an engineer’s spreadsheet of road and bridge issues and addressing a long-term strategy, supervisors discussed fixing three bridges in the area of Airy Hill Road near the intersection with Locust Grove Road, each of which is estimated to cost around $500,000.

Background: Township public works personnel are currently paving Airy Hill Road between Locust Grove Road and North Penryn Road. Supervisors are trying to figure out what repairs to prioritize in the area. There’s also a long-standing issue with sediment building up on a nearby property that has a negative impact on stormwater runoff.

Board input: Noting the area has been an issue for decades, some board members brought up the idea of pursuing a stormwater project under the requirements of the federal Clean Water Act and administered under the state Department of Environmental Protection’s municipal separate storm sewer program. Such a project is usually eligible for grant funding, but no one proposed any immediate action.

Food trucks: Supervisors tabled a discussion of creating a more concrete approval for food trucks in local parking lots. Supervisors said they desire more input from municipal staff.

Land development: Supervisors approved a plan by the Pennsylvania Classics Soccer Club to add synthetic turf fields behind a Kreider Farms property along Route 72.