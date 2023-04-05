Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has reactivated its abdominal organ transplant program after voluntarily suspending the program in April 2022 after a two-day May 2022 inspection uncovered several issues.

The hospital brought in a new team of abdominal transplant surgeons for the program, which includes Johnny C Hong, chief of the division of transplantation and director of liver transplant surgery; Thomas E. Butler, surgical director of kidney transplant surgery; and Raymond Lynch, director of transplantation quality and outcomes. The hospital also brought in a new program administrator who will oversee both the abdominal and heart transplant programs, according to a press release.

“We voluntarily inactivated our program in April 2022 to improve it, and we’ve since built the abdominal transplant program the people of central Pennsylvania deserve,” said Deborah Addo, chief operating officer of Penn State Health, in the release. “Our new surgeons join our medical specialty directors to lead one of the best kidney and liver care teams in the country.”

State health department and federal agencies held the inspection after someone filed a complaint, according to previous reporting by Fox43. One of the issues detailed in a report following the inspection was staff not looking into patients having to go back for operations because of medical issues.

The report also detailed two other incidents where patients were not told that they were being offered "high-risk" organs, which can put patients at a higher risk of organ failure, hepatitis or HIV. The report also noted the kidney and liver transplant program did not inform the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of important personnel changes.

When the program was suspended, the health system notified about 1,000 patients, including 200 on its waiting lists for kidney or liver transplants.