Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has stopped performing kidney and liver transplants after a two-day inspection of the program in early May resulted in the discovery of several issues.
State health department and federal agencies held the inspection following a complaint, according to a report by Fox43. The inspection came after a complaint. One of the issues detailed in the report was staff not looking into incidents of some patients having to go back for operations because of medical issues.
Two incidents involved patients who were not told that they were being offered "high-risk" organs, which can put patients at a higher risk of organ failure, hepatitis or HIV, according to the report. The report also notes the kidney and liver transplant program did not inform the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of important personnel changes.
Spokeswoman Barbara Schindo told the news agency the program has been inactive since April when Penn State Health voluntarily and temporarily shut down the program.
About 1,100 patients have been notified about of the shutdown, including about 200 on its waiting lists for kidney or liver transplants, Schindo said. Hershey Medical is also offering help to those who wish to switch to another transplant center, Schindo told the news agency.
"Both the UNOS and external reviews determined that while our clinical outcomes have been on par with other transplant programs, we have opportunities for structural and operational improvements that will enhance the program," Schindo said in a statement provided to FOX43. "Subsequent CMS and DOH reviews of our program found similar opportunities for improvement and regulatory compliance."
Schindo told FOX43 that the medical center has also taken steps to address the problems in the report, including, developing comprehensive action plans that were submitted to CMS in mid-July and were accepted.
Schindo also noted to the agency that the shutdown of the abdominal transplant program at Hershey Medical Center does not affect other Penn State Health transplant programs.