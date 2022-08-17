Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has stopped performing kidney and liver transplants after a two-day inspection of the program in early May resulted in the discovery of several issues.

State health department and federal agencies held the inspection following a complaint, according to a report by Fox43. The inspection came after a complaint. One of the issues detailed in the report was staff not looking into incidents of some patients having to go back for operations because of medical issues.

Two incidents involved patients who were not told that they were being offered "high-risk" organs, which can put patients at a higher risk of organ failure, hepatitis or HIV, according to the report. The report also notes the kidney and liver transplant program did not inform the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) of important personnel changes.