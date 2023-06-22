When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, June 13.

What happened: The borough received a proposal from Penn State Health Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care Transport to provide emergency medical services beginning next year. Life Lion representatives will discuss the proposal at a public meeting, tentatively set for 6 p.m. June 27, prior to council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m., said Jim Fisher, borough manager. Information regarding the final date and time for the meeting will be on the borough’s website, manheimboro.org.

Memorial benches: Council tabled action on a request to place a bench with a memorial plaque in Manheim Veterans Memorial Park. The borough does not have a policy regarding memorial benches in its parks. Council member Carol Phillips said she likes the idea. The borough should develop a policy and a standard for the type of bench, said council member Jim Blanck. He said that would create a consistent look and allow for replacement of parts if a bench is damaged.

What’s next: The parks and pool committee will develop a policy and make a recommendation to council.

Playground equipment: Council approved spending up to $22,500 to remove the playground equipment from the former Stiegel Elementary School, 3 S. Hazel St., and install it at Manheim Veterans Memorial Park. The equipment was donated by Manheim Central School District. The district sold the school to a developer.

National Night Out: National Night Out will be held 6–8 p.m., Aug. 1 at the Manheim Fire Department, 83 S. Main St., said police Chief Joe Stauffer. Council also approved closing the first block of East Ferdinand Street for the event.

Tree lighting: Council approved a request from Manheim Brethren in Christ Church to close Market Square for a tree lighting ceremony 4:30–6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The square will be closed 2–8 p.m.

Next meeting: The next council meeting is at 7 p.m. June 27 in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim. The meeting will also be livestreamed via Zoom. A Zoom link will be posted on the borough’s website.

More: Council also decided to hold its July 11 meeting at the Manheim Historical Society’s restored railroad station, 201 S. Charlotte St. at 7 p.m. Among the items on the agenda will be a presentation on the Market Square revitalization project, which would improve pedestrian safety and enhance traffic flow through the square.