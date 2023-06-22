Manheim Borough building zonepic

Manheim Borough offices, located at 15 High St., Manheim, as shown in this August 2013 file photo.

 Rochelle A. Shenk | Correspondent

When: Manheim Borough Council meeting, June 13.

What happened: The borough received a proposal from Penn State Health Life Lion Emergency Medical Services and Critical Care Transport to provide emergency medical services beginning next year. Life Lion representatives will discuss the proposal at a public meeting, tentatively set for 6 p.m. June 27, prior to council’s regular meeting at 7 p.m., said Jim Fisher, borough manager. Information regarding the final date and time for the meeting will be on the borough’s website, manheimboro.org.

Memorial benches: Council tabled action on a request to place a bench with a memorial plaque in Manheim Veterans Memorial Park. The borough does not have a policy regarding memorial benches in its parks. Council member Carol Phillips said she likes the idea. The borough should develop a policy and a standard for the type of bench, said council member Jim Blanck. He said that would create a consistent look and allow for replacement of parts if a bench is damaged.

Lancaster Scene: Sports calendar and listings from across the area

What’s next: The parks and pool committee will develop a policy and make a recommendation to council.

Playground equipment: Council approved spending up to $22,500 to remove the playground equipment from the former Stiegel Elementary School, 3 S. Hazel St., and install it at Manheim Veterans Memorial Park. The equipment was donated by Manheim Central School District. The district sold the school to a developer.

National Night Out: National Night Out will be held 6–8 p.m., Aug. 1 at the Manheim Fire Department, 83 S. Main St., said police Chief Joe Stauffer. Council also approved closing the first block of East Ferdinand Street for the event.

Manheim Council members submit block grant application for sidewalk project

Tree lighting: Council approved a request from Manheim Brethren in Christ Church to close Market Square for a tree lighting ceremony 4:30–6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The square will be closed 2–8 p.m.

Next meeting: The next council meeting is at 7 p.m. June 27 in council chambers, 15 E. High St., Manheim. The meeting will also be livestreamed via Zoom. A Zoom link will be posted on the borough’s website.

More: Council also decided to hold its July 11 meeting at the Manheim Historical Society’s restored railroad station, 201 S. Charlotte St. at 7 p.m. Among the items on the agenda will be a presentation on the Market Square revitalization project, which would improve pedestrian safety and enhance traffic flow through the square.

The Brick House Cafe to close in Manheim; 'It is not easy to say goodbye'

Newsletter

What to Read Next