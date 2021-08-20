When: Strasburg Borough Council meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Borough Manager Steve Echternach announced that Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health plans to open a medical facility along Historic Drive beside Rutter’s.

Background: The plan for a medical clinic was originally filed by R.A.Stonerook LLC-Strasburg. Borough Council approved the preliminary plans for the project at its May meeting, but since then, Echternach said Lancaster County’s largest health care system is taking over the project. Hospital spokesperson John Lines said after the meeting, “We don’t have anything to report at this time on our services in Strasburg.”

Why it's important: The medical facility will include a family practice, lab, radiology and physical therapy services, Echternach said. The facility will provide taxable income for the borough as it’s considered a hospital, he said.

What’s next: Plans are to have the facility open next year.

Other news: Council approved forwarding a draft of the International Property Maintenance Code to the borough solicitor, with adoption planned for the Sept. 14 council meeting. The property maintenance code will provide the borough more legal clout in dealing with derelict properties. Mayor Bruce Ryder said the code was recommended by the borough’s code enforcement officer, Mark Deimler of Solanco Engineering. Ryder said discussions about having the code started after the borough was dealing with a derelict property at 8-10 E. Main St. last year.