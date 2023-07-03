When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Monday June 19.

What happened: The school board voted 9-0 to approve a final budget of $101.71 million for the 2023-24 school year.

By the numbers: This will require the district to take $17,673 from its reserve funds to balance the budget. It also means residents in the district will see no tax increase this year. The real estate tax will remain at 17.9363 mills, or about $17.94 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed taxable property valuation.

Background: CFO Chris Johnston presented the final version of the budget to the board, which was identical to the proposed final budget that he presented at the June 5 board meeting.

What else: In a moment appropriate for a meeting where a budget was approved, board members offered a series of accolades to Johnston, as he retires, for 25 years as the district’s financial chief. Board President Carlton Rintz joked about skipping that item on the board’s agenda in hopes of avoiding Johnston’s retirement. “I’d like to thank Chris for his service,” Superintendent Philip Gale said. “Chris has been a man of integrity and he demonstrates that in his daily work.” Gale said that, in addition to the quality of his work, Johnston would be remembered for his various spreadsheets, including one for the best time to visit Disney and one for planning a holiday meal.

Response: Johnston said later in the meeting he doesn’t love being the center of attention, but he does love giving budget presentations. “When I first thought about retiring, I imagined that I could just slip away without any fanfare,” Johnston said. “I realized quickly that wasn’t going to happen.” He said he was “overwhelmed” by the comments he has received from the community about his career and retirement. He added that he couldn’t have been successful without the team in the district’s business office. Johnston also commended the board on allowing overlap between himself and his successor, Dan Forry.

Quotable: “My goals have only been to make my parents proud, to make my wife and my son proud, and to try to set a quiet example of hard work, supporting others, and staying positive, Johnston said. “And I leave knowing that I’ve met all my goals, so thank all of you.”