When: Penn Manor school board meeting, April 11.

What happened: Board members unanimously approved a recommendation from administrators to not test for lead in drinking water in district schools this year.

Background: Pennsylvania Act 39 of 2018 established guidelines related to lead levels in drinkable water in buildings where children are present. The law encourages schools to test for lead in drinking water, and school districts that opt out of annual testing requirements are required to hold a public meeting once a year explaining their reasoning.

Why it’s important: Superintendent Michael Leichliter asked the board to forgo lead testing this year because tests in 2021 revealed that no schools had issues with lead in drinking water. Leichliter said that when lead in school drinking water became a national issue in 2015, the district performed tests the next year. One sink in a classroom with lead-related issues was immediately remediated. Annual testing costs $10,000, Leichliter said.

Quotable: “We did another round of testing in 2019 and had a clean bill of health for all our water with no issues in any of our schools. In 2020, we elected to not test and discussed it in a public meeting. We tested last year in 2021 — zero issues,” Leichliter said.

In other business: Business Manager Chris Johnston presented a proposal to the board to implement a new transportation tracking software for the 2023-24 school year.

Why now: Johnston said the transportation software has been in use for the past 25 years and that other software had been considered. However, funds made available to the district from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund would help offset the cost of the new software.

Costs: Johnston said the district is spending $8,700 annually for software from its current vendor, Education Logistics Inc. The proposal from Transfinder would have startup costs of $39,340, with an annual operating cost of $7,950. ESSER funds would be used to offset startup costs of new software.

Differences in the software: Johnston said the biggest benefit in switching software is that the current program is server-based, but the new software would be cloud-based, which would allow for faster accessing of school bus routing data not currently possible.

What’s next: Johnston’s presentation to the board was informational only and the board will consider the proposal at a later date.