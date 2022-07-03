When: Penn Manor school board meeting, June 20. All board members were present, except for Mitchell Sweigart.

What happened: In a 7-1 vote, the board adopted the final budget of $96.74 million for the 2022-23 school year. Loren Brown voted against its adoption. The final budget, presented to the board one last time by Business Manager Chris Johnston, projects revenues at $95.46 million, creating a funding gap of $1.29 million. These are all the same numbers that were displayed during the previous meeting.

Tax hike: With the board’s approval of a real estate tax increase of 2.36%, the district avoids dipping into the fund balance to cover the gap for the upcoming school year. The increase would add .4133 mills to the current property tax rate, bumping it up to a total of 17.9363 mills. After taking the state property tax relief into consideration, a homeowner with an average assessed value of $198,815 would expect to pay an additional tax burden of $47.77 with this hike.

Sports: Superintendent Philip Gale, along with former athletic director Jeff Roth and current athletic director Pat Tocci presented their review of the athletic programs of the district. When looking at the high school student body, 39% of students participated in athletics through the school, or 679 students in total. The trio also noted the commitment the various teams had to community services, such as the food drive held by the boys soccer team, the cross country team assisting with the Millersville Turkey Trot Community 5K race, and the work done for cancer research fundraising and awareness. The future of the athletics programs will see the continued use of social media to increase the visibility and promotion of student-athletes, as well as entire teams.

What’s next: During the month of July, the Penn Manor school board only meets once on July 18.