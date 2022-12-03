When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Nov. 21 meeting.

What happened: In the Penn Manor district, 104 students have experienced homelessness this school year, district social worker Joy Meley told the board. Circumstance of their homelessness varies. Some are living in hotels, and some are in a home with another family.

Challenges: One of the challenges Meley faces as a social worker is getting these students to school. Her presentation to the board was a request to fund a driver that can help with that. Currently, Meley and other social workers in the district have been providing transportation for homeless students as a stopgap measure. This approach has a few problems. First, transportation is not in their job description. They are going above and beyond the call of duty for their job, which Superintendent Phil Gale explained is not the most effective use of their time. Second, the school district is geographically large, creating a lot of extra driving for these social workers. Finally, adding to that, students who are finding temporary homes with other families are sometimes finding it outside of the school district, leading to even more driving.

By the numbers: Meley keeps a running tally of the number of homeless students throughout the school year. For some students, this status is temporary, for others it is chronic, and they remain homeless from one school year to the next. Meley shared with the board the total number of students who experienced homelessness during each of the past four years: 102 in the 2018-19 school year, 101 in 2019-20, 105 in 2020-21, and 114 in 2021-22. The total number of 104 so far this school year exceeds the totals two of those four years, and Meley expects the total will exceed the other two years before the school year is over.

What’s next: The board voted to move Meley’s request forward to the next board meeting. They will vote on approval for opening the position at the Dec. 5 board meeting.

Quotable: “Penn Manor is one of the most generous communities,” Meley said. “When I go speak to other school social workers and say, ‘well, my community does this, and my community does that,’ they don’t have it. Nowhere else are they talking about just allowing families to stay in homes or rallying around families to support them.”

Also: Gale talked to the board about a second staffing request. He said there are 42 open staffing positions around the district. These unfilled positions include 11 custodial, six in food service, 24 in building aides, and one unfilled health room position. Gale said that, along with those positions, one of the challenges facing the district is the need for an event manager. This position would be for someone to manage district facilities during evening events such as sports, student performances and other events. Gale said this position was necessary to avoid having to cancel events because there is no one to manage the facilities. The board voted to move the request forward to the Dec. 5 meeting.

Reorganization: At the board’s Dec. 5 meeting, the school board will be voting on reorganization and electing new leadership. Two residents spoke out against the reinstatement of Carlton Rintz as school board president. Both were mothers with children in the school district. The first mother said the board needed an “honest, humble evaluation” of its communication practices. She called for “less scripted, cookie cutter responses” to parent concerns. The second mother said she felt it was “time to refresh the leadership” of the board. She also said a member of the board was caught on a microphone insulting parents at a board meeting.