When: Penn Manor School District board meeting, Feb. 16.

What happened: Board members learned details in running a school district with one of the county’s largest student populations but one of its lowest in per-pupil spending. Penn Manor spent about $16,000 per student in 2018-19, according to the latest figures available.

Background: Only one of Lancaster County’s 16 school districts spent less per student, said Chris Johnston, district business manager. The district serves about 5,500 students. Three school districts have more students. However, three school districts in Lancaster County rank below Penn Manor, based on market value/personal income aid ratio, according to the state Department of Education. Penn Manor uses 62% of its budget to pay for instruction.

Quotable: “Spending on students is largely limited by how much revenue has been/can be raised,” Johnston wrote in an email after the meeting. “Making comparisons among districts can be very difficult as each district has its own story. PMSD has the fourth-largest enrollment in the county, but has a very limited tax base. While we are spending less per student, we are proud of the academic accomplishments of our students.”

Budget: The district faces about a $6.35 million budget deficit for the 2021-22 school year, with projected revenues of roughly $89.4 million and expenses of about $95.8 million.

High school materials: The planned demolition of parts of Penn Manor High School in June means that the district will try to find new homes for classroom desks, chairs, tables, office furniture and filing cabinets. Art supplies, appliances and storage units also must go, Johnston told board members. New classroom furniture will focus on student collaboration and movement. The district first will offer items to other Penn Manor schools and departments. “It’s a very complicated process to empty a building for demolition within such a tight timeframe,” Johnston said in his email. “There may be an opportunity for some sort of public sale, but that hasn’t been determined at this time.”

Internet service: Board members voted to sign a new three-year contract with Kinber for internet service. The $3,000 monthly cost will be offset by a 60% discount through the e-rate program, said Charlie Reisinger, the district’s technology director. “This is the most cost-effective move,” Reisinger told board members.

New calendar: Board members approved the 2021-22 calendar, with school starting Aug. 30, and ending June 3, 2022.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. March 1 in the Manor Middle School auditorium, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely at youtube.com/pennmanorschools/.