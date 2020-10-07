When: Penn Manor virtual school board meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: Emily Lyons, coordinator of Penn Manor Virtual School, along with other leadership team members, provided an update on the virtual school, where about 800 students are enrolled, representing about 15% of the total student body.

Background: The district has offered a virtual school option to middle and high schoolers since 2011. In the 2019-20 school year, 56 students were enrolled for all or part of the year, representing about 1.3% of the total student body.

Pandemic and virtual school: In the 2020 fall semester, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district began offering virtual school for children in kindergarten through grade six as well as middle and high schoolers. Virtual school enrollment skyrocketed, with about 900 students enrolled. About 100 students have returned to regular school since the beginning of the school year.

Virtual school providers: The virtual school for kindergarten through grade six is on the Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions platform, while middle and high school is offered through the online learning solutions provider Edgenuity.

Pros and cons: Leadership team members Jerry Egan, Philip Gale and Charlie Reisinger noted advantages of the virtual school experience are that students are still connected to Penn Manor services, the cost is much lower compared to cybercharter school and it’s a contact-free option. Disadvantages of the learning model are that it requires significant parent assistance, the learning format isn’t best for everyone and there is limited face-to-face interaction.

Act 1 index 2021-22: Business manager Chris Johnston said the Pennsylvania Department of Education provided Penn Manor with a base real estate tax increase allowed of 3% and an adjusted index of 3.8% for the 2021-22 school year. A tax increase at the base index would mean a millage rate of 17.49, while the adjusted index would mean a rate of 17.66 mills. The current millage rate is 16.98. Johnston said the index may decline for the 2022-23 school year. To calculate your tax burden, multiply the millage rate by the number of thousands of the assessed value of your property.

Refunding of bonds: The board voted to authorize the refunding of general obligation bonds from 2015 to take advantage of lower debt service over the life of the bonds. The resolution allows Johnston to enter into a refinancing arrangement without having to secure board approval so the district can take advantage of market timing. The bonds are in the maximum amount of about $16.8 million and will be sold to RBC Capital Markets. After the meeting, Johnston said the estimated savings will be in the $350,000 to $450,000 range.