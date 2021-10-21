When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Oct. 18.

What happened: Business Manager Chris Johnston said the Pennsylvania Department of Education issued Penn Manor School District an Act 1 base index of 3.4% and an adjusted index of 4.3% for the 2022-23 school year.

Why it matters: A tax increase at the base index would mean a millage rate of 18.119, representing a property tax of $4,529 on a house assessed at $250,000. A tax increase at the adjusted index would mean a millage rate of 18.276, or a property tax of $4,569 on a $250,000 home. The base index would bring in potential revenue of $1.86 million for the district, and the adjusted index would potentially bring in $2.36 million. The board will further discuss a potential tax hike at a public budget workshop before the Nov. 15 board meeting.

Virtual school enrollment decline: As the district and its residents have adjusted to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penn Manor Virtual School enrollment has declined from 800 students (15% of the student body) last year to its current number of 148 students (3% of the student body), according to a presentation by Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Philip Gale and Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Jerry Egan.

Effects of cyberattacks: In an update on cybersecurity measures, Director of Technology Charlie Reisinger said the district was slightly affected by a recent large-scale cyber attack intended to overwhelm phone lines. It's also experiencing some ongoing printing issues due to Microsoft's fixes on printer vulnerability. The district is continuing to strengthen its cybersecurity by implementing measures like segmenting the network so a potential attacker would not be able to access the whole network.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Manor Middle School boardroom, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely on the district’s YouTub page