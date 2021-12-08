When: Penn Manor school board reorganization meeting, Dec. 6.

What happened: New board members Loren R. Brown and S. Frederick Herr were sworn in to office for four-year terms. Returning board members Nickole Nafziger and Christopher C. Straub were also sworn in to serve another four years. They join holdover members Joseph Fullerton, Carlton L. Rintz, Dell Jackson, Mitchell Sweigart and Donna Wert.

Officers: Rintz and Fullerton were unanimously reelected school board president and vice president, respectively.

New faculty member: Peggy Anastasio is replacing Theresa Kreider as director of special services for special education. Anastasio previously served as assistant director of special services.

Property tax limit: The board unanimously passed a resolution not to exceed the state’s Act 1 index of 3.4% (the adjusted index, which the board chose not to pursue, was 4.3%). The board will propose the final budget, including any possible tax increase, at the May 9 meeting and adopt the budget at the June 20 meeting.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 3 in the Manor Middle School boardroom, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely on the district’s YouTube page.