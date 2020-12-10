When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: At a school board meeting held in the Manor Middle School cafeteria to better accommodate recently updated state COVID-19 guidelines, the board unanimously reelected Carlton Rintz to the position of school board president for the 2021 school year. The board also unanimously reelected Joseph Fullerton as vice president for the coming year. Board member David Paitsel was absent.

Tax cap resolution: The board unanimously passed a resolution not to exceed the Act 1 index for the 2021-22 school year. The Act 1 index determines the maximum tax increase school districts can levy without Pennsylvania Department of Education approval or voter referendum.

High school curriculum changes: The board voted to approve three changes to the high school curriculum for the 2021-22 school year. Advanced Placement psychology, previously an elective, will count as a social studies graduation credit. Two new courses — housing and design, and honors STEM design — will be available to students.

Handle with Care: The board voted to partner with Lancaster County Joining Forces — an organization that combats the opioid epidemic — to participate in Handle with Care, an initiative that alerts schools when a student has experienced police activity in his or her household. School counselors then observe the student for any sign of negative effects stemming from the event.