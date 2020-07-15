When: Penn Manor school board meeting, July 13.

What happened: At the board’s first in-person meeting since the COVID-19 stay-at-home orders, members of the leadership team presented a school reopening health and safety plan the district will follow when it fully reopens in the fall.

Background: According to state rules, schools within counties in the “yellow” and “green” phases of COVID-19 reopening are allowed to provide in-person instruction. District officials must develop a school reopening plan to be approved by their boards and published on their websites.

Why it matters: The district’s plan calls for multiple safety protocols including wearing masks, social distancing measures like maintaining 3-6 feet of distance between students, symptom screening for students and staff, and increased sanitation and ventilation. Penn Manor’s school reopening committee — parents, school counselors and psychologists, health professionals, staff and teachers — developed the plan in June. Multiple board members said the plan will continue to evolve as the COVID-19 situation changes.

Virtual school: The board approved an agreement with Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 allowing Penn Manor to offer virtual schooling to K-6 students. The classes will be offered through IU13’s virtual platform, Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions. Previously, Penn Manor only had online school available to middle and high school students. Online school for elementary students might not continue beyond the pandemic, though; for now, the district has entered into a two-year contract with IU13 and Lancaster-Lebanon Virtual Solutions.

Virtual board meetings: The board unanimously agreed to continue streaming its meetings online for the public to watch. Although the virtual meetings originally started in response to the pandemic, the board agreed they were a good way to boost public participation going forward, noting 100 people had tuned into the July 13 meeting.