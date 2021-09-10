When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Sept. 7.

What happened: When Doug Eby, one of Penn Manor High School’s assistant principals, informed the board of his building’s Reach Summer School Credit Recovery program, those attending found it difficult to hear him over the jeers and insults hurled at the board by an emotional and rowdy group of people opposed to the state’s mask mandate in schools.

Outcomes of summer school: When speaking on the academic achievements, Eby noted out of 63 total enrolled students, 32 received an A and only two failed. Attendance sat at 95%.

CTC enrollment: Christopher Straub, the school board’s representative to the Career and Technology Center, said enrollment for Penn Manor students is now 1,530, a larger group than usual. Straub also reported the CTC’s hiring of Courtney Kunes as human resources director at a salary of $102,798.

Public comment policy: The board voted 7-2 to amend a policy to shorten public comments to three minutes from the usual allowance of five minutes. This action only applied to this particular board meeting.

What the meeting looked like: In anticipation of a crowd, school officials moved the meeting venue from Manor Middle School’s boardroom to the auditorium at Penn Manor High School. About 50 people showed up. The entire board, except for Nickole Nafziger, donned a mask. Her mask-free arrival was met with thunderous applause from the audience. Vice President Joseph Fullerton attended virtually. President Carlton Rintz reminded those in attendance they should be wearing a face covering in the school building, under the mandate. This statement was met with uproarious laughter. Out of over 30 speakers, only one voice was in support of the mandate. Sarah Dickey, representing Lancaster Stands Up, said, “(A mask) is not a political symbol. It is a matter of public health. ... We are a public school within the Commonwealth; that mandate applies to us.” Her remarks resulted in boos. Rintz intervened and asked for respect from the audience. Emotions ran high as some parents pleaded through screams with the board to introduce a motion to allow parental choice immediately. Most people in attendance walked out. The meeting lasted around four hours.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20. It is expected the conversation will once again focus on masks. Many parents made it known they will be in attendance.