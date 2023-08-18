Where: Penn Manor school board meeting, Aug. 7.

What happened: Krista Cox, assistant superintendent for secondary education, presented the board with a plan for improving the educational experience for students who are enrolled as English learners in the Penn Manor School District. English learners are students whose dominant language is something other than English.

Background: Cox told the board that, as of that meeting, there are 130 students in the district who are identified as English learners, spread across 10 buildings around the district. She said there are four full-time and one part-time teacher for English learners in Penn Manor. According to Cox, there are 26 home primary languages among these 130 students, including Chinese, French, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.

Why it matters: Cox presented a two-part plan that would be focused on increasing proficiency and achievement for English learners and improving students’ attendance. The school board voted to put the plan up for a vote at the Aug. 21 meeting.

Quotable: “It’s a lengthy process. The goal is for our students to be able to make enough growth to, within three to four to five years, to be classified from English language learning to regular education programs,” Cox said. “We’ve done a really nice job supporting our students, making sure they’re academically successful in the classrooms, but we also need to focus in on making sure that we’re helping them learning the English language and utilizing it.”

Student discipline: Superintendent Philip Gale started his presentation to the board saying, “I would venture to guess, if I asked all of us in this room, is Penn Manor a good school district, we would answer yes.” He explained that he was starting this ongoing discussion of the district’s standards of excellence with an uncomfortable topic: student discipline. Gale, along with Dee Galen, Jerry Egan and Krista Cox, presented data about disciplinary issues in the district for the 2022-23 school year, and compared them to the 2018-19 school year. They chose this comparison because the 2018-19 year was before the COVID-19 hit; it was also when the state changed the reporting system for disciplinary issues; and it was Gale’s last year as high school principal.

Discipline facts: In the last school year, 359 students, 6.5% of the students in the district, were responsible for 517 infractions. In the 2018-19 school year, 307 students, 5.7% of the students in the district at the time, were responsible for 457 infractions. Egan emphasized that this was a little under a 1% increase and that 93.5% of students in the district have no infractions. Egan said that there are three areas of concern for the district: fighting, substance abuse and nicotine use.

More: Egan said the number of nicotine incidents increased from 37 in 2018-19 to 63 in 2022-23. Controlled substance infractions went from 14 in 2018-19 to 40 in 2022-23. The number of altercations stayed about the same, with 41 infractions in 2022-23, and 43 in 2018-19. However, there was some change in the nature of these incidents. The number of fights went from 14 to 27, but the number of minor altercations went from 29 to 14. An example of a minor altercation would be a situation where one student pushes another student but there is no retaliation.

Quotable: “This is the beginning of a long conversation centered on the standards of excellence, that are in place for our students, and what do we expect from them, and how do we help them get to those set of expectations,” Gale said. “But then also, what are we doing to make sure that everything is happening in a way that engages and encourages students to do well in our schools?”

What else: Gale told the board there are nearly 20 teachers joining the district this year. The first day of school for the district is Aug. 28. The next meeting of the Penn Manor school board is Aug. 21.