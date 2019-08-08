When: School board meeting, Aug. 5.
What happened: The district introduced an initiative to support Penn Manor students from primarily under-represented communities in their pursuit of academic achievement, empowerment and social engagement. Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary education, and Philip Gale, assistant superintendent for secondary education, discussed a proposed agreement with the Children Deserve a Chance Foundation.
Why it matters: Designed to create greater equity among students, the agreement will provide Penn Manor with 1,500 hours of training to benefit students, faculty and staff. According to its website, Children Deserve a Chance Foundation “believes strongly that given the right tools, education and drive — everybody has a chance to succeed.”
Background: Egan explained that 74% of Penn Manor’s students are white, while 26% are students of color. Students of color account for 51% of disciplinary action. In the district’s gifted program, 89% of gifted students are white and only 10% are students of color. Egan and Gale plan to work with the foundation to correct these discrepancies.
Quotable: “Our students of color are being disciplined disproportionately compared to our white students. And when students are disciplined more, they’re out of class more, and they have less opportunity to make those positive connections with students and their teachers. ... We’re not okay with this,” Egan said in an address to the board.
Finding funding: Egan and Gale requested $15,000 from the high school budget to fund ongoing participation in the foundation’s Atollo Recruit and Scholar program, which is designed for high school students. Additional expected funding includes $25,000 in NoVo Foundation grants and $35,000 in Title 4 funds.
What’s next: The board will vote on the agreement and funding request on Aug. 19.
Additional business: Gale requested $13,000 in funding to expand language and literacy coursework for students learning English as a new language. Gale anticipates Title 3 funds and textbook budget funds to offset this cost. The board will vote on his request Aug. 19.