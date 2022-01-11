When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Jan. 3, with board member Donna Wert absent.

What happened: Board President Carlton Rintz thanked district administrators for their efforts and perseverance in keeping the schools open for in-person instruction. Rintz noted some schools within the commonwealth had to move to virtual instruction due to staff absences following winter break. He highlighted an incident that required an administrator to tackle cafeteria duty as proof of the drive and devotion of Penn Manor’s staff.

Also: Vice President Joseph Fullerton read a proclamation for Pequea Elementary sixth-grade teacher Elizabeth Raff, commending her for winning Teacher of the Year from the National Teacher of the Year Program through the Pennsylvania Department of Education. He wished her luck as she moves on to the national level and goes on to represent the state at the White House. Raff called the support from Penn Manor “overwhelming,” saying her time within the district has allowed her to take “risks in the classroom.”

Quotable: “I would not be surprised if there was a future teacher in (her) classroom,” Rintz said, referring to Raff’s engaging teaching methods and style that positively impacts her students.

Construction update: Superintendent Mike Leichliter, who is retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year, called Phase 3 of the high school construction project “much less intrusive than Phase 2.” The kitchen and cafeteria were highlighted as being possibly troublesome considering the tight schedule put in place, but he remains hopeful about the timeline.

What’s next: The next school board meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 18. The date was moved from the usual Monday slot due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.