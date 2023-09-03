When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Aug. 21.

What happened: Dan Forry, Penn Manor’s new chief financial officer, informed the board there are only 10 open aide positions and one open food service position, which is “a tremendous difference from where we were in January,” with regard to filling support staff positions.

Background: In the 2022-23 school year, one of the ongoing topics facing the board was understaffing. At its Nov. 21 meeting, the board learned there were 42 unfilled positions including one health room, 11 custodial, six food service and 24 building aide positions. In January 2023, this number had increased to 58, with 23 aide positions, 10 custodial and five in food services.

More: Forry said aide positions are enrollment-related, and enrollment numbers were still in flux. He said eight of those open positions are still in process based upon student enrollment.

Budget: Forry also presented the board with a proposed budget calendar for the 2024-25 school year. There are two budgetary paths related to school taxes and setting the budget, he said. One is to pass a resolution stating that any tax increase would stay at or below the Act 1 index (opt out resolution). The second is to pass a resolution to request exceptions to the Act 1 index. In this case, the school board could have an option to raise taxes above the Act 1 index. Forry said the only exception for Penn Manor would be special education costs.

What’s next: Forry expects the budget discussions to show it won’t make sense for the district to seek exceptions. The board will decide this at its Dec. 4 meeting.

History: Penn Manor has not seen a tax increase for two of the past four years — in 2020-21 and 2023-24. Increases were below the Act 1 index in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Timeline: The board will hold budget workshops at the Nov. 20, Feb. 20 and April 22 meetings. It is required to adopt a proposed budget by the May 6 meeting. The board will present the final budget at its June 3 meeting with final adoption on June 17.

Quotable: “This, from a finance standpoint, is the most challenging, confusing time of the year,” Forry said. “Although 2022-23 ended July 1, we still have invoices that were processing and probably will process for probably another two weeks or so. So we are still closing 2022-23; we have just implemented ’23-24; and tonight we're going to start talking about ’24-25.”

What’s next: The next school board meeting is Sept. 5.