When: Penn Manor school board meeting, May 4.

What happened: The board approved a proposed 2020-21 budget that leaves a funding gap of $3,364,936. Lower revenue is expected because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the budget proposal also includes measures to lower spending.

Why it matters: The budget accounts for lower than usual revenue from sources like taxes and interest earnings. One of its main measures to cut spending includes not hiring for several new positions. Other budgetary measures still under consideration include reducing staff through attrition, instituting a superintendent and leadership team wage freeze, and having larger class sizes and fewer electives.

What’s next: The budget is still subject to change. The board will approve the final budget on June 15.

1-to-1 laptops: The board voted 8-1 to temporarily expand the district’s 1-to-1 laptop program to include students in first through third grades. The program has been going on since 2014, when the district issued laptops to all high school students. The program has since expanded to include students in fourth through 12th grades. Laptops will be ordered for all first, second and third graders in the event that schools will continue to be closed in the fall. If these younger grades do not need the laptops next school year, the laptops can be redistributed among older students.

High school grading: Philip Gale, Penn Manor’s assistant superintendent for secondary education, announced high school grades for the spring semester will be pass/fail. Gale said this system accounts for student hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the future, the district may work with a software company to develop letter grades for external use, such as on college applications.

Senior commencement: Superintendent Michael Leichliter said seniors will still be able to walk the stage for graduation. Students and their families will be invited to Comet Field in small groups to allow for social distancing, and a videographer will film each student walking across the stage.