When: Penn Manor school board meeting, June 15.

What happened: The board voted against a tax hike in a 5-4 vote. And in a separate vote, the board unanimously approved the $94.3 budget for next school year.

How they voted: Board members in favor of a 0% tax hike were Richard L. Frerichs, Dell Jackson, Nickole Nafziger, Carlton L. Rintz and Donna Wert. Those opposed to a 0% tax hike were Joseph Fullerton, David Paitsel, Christopher C. Straub and Mitchell Sweigart.

Background: Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the board has been struggling with the decision of whether to raise the real estate tax rate. Decreased revenues due to the pandemic contributed to a $3.9 million funding gap in the 2020-21 budget, which could have been partially relieved through a tax increase. On the other hand, the board was hesitant to raise taxes during a time of financial strain for Penn Manor homeowners. Board members received numerous letters from taxpayers urging them not to raise taxes. The options were to raise taxes 0%, 1% or and 1.5%.

Why it matters: Without extra property tax revenue to address the funding gap in the district’s 2020-21 spending plan, the board may have to consider cutting programs. Rintz, the board president, said he hoped some kind of coronavirus relief will be made available, and he suggested board members begin communicating with legislators. Meanwhile, the district will utilize its $16.6 million in reserve funds to help fill the gap.