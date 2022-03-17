When: Penn Manor school board meeting, March 7, with board member Nickole Nafzinger absent.

What happened: Board member Christopher Straub informed the board of overbooking Penn Manor students at Lancaster County Career & Technology Center. Penn Manor increased its overall capacity for both half-day programs for juniors and full-day programs for seniors by 200 spots since the pandemic began, raising the limit to 1,700 spots.

Background: An influx of interest has caused some programs to be overbooked at the Willow Street Campus. As many as 74 half-day hopefuls find themselves on a waiting list for the welding program. Another nine students are eager for their acceptance into the construction or culinary programs.

Problem and solution: The heart of the problem lies in transportation, as Penn Manor’s half-day juniors attend evening sessions. Straub noted, “We’re trying to match up demands.” The district is looking into possibly moving students to other campuses, he added. Transitioning some students into morning programs is also an option. President Carlton Rintz said he is hopeful everything will be sorted out for the students, calling the situation “a great problem to have.”

Familiar face: Josh Fisher, a 2005 Penn Manor graduate, is returning to the district as a middle school teacher until the end of the year, before moving up to the high school for a permanent position. He served multiple tours in the Navy and is studying biochemistry at Millersville University.

Quotable: “I’m extremely excited to come back and contribute to the community I grew up in,” said Fisher, who has two kids in the district.

Graduation requirements: Penn Manor High School Principal Baron Jones reviewed the five possible pathways to graduation for seniors. The board voted 8-0 to place the discussion of the state-mandated requirements on the March 21 agenda. Jones said each pathway will allow students to “demonstrate they are career and college ready.” None of the pathways would lower district standards or expectations, he said. Students would need to score proficient on at least one Keystone exam and below basic on none. The Career Technical Education Pathway will have students complete a competency certification, program-continuation readiness promise or an industry-based assessment for their given program. The Alternative Assessment Pathway is for students to demonstrate their understanding by taking an alternative to the Keystone exams, like the ACT, SAT, PSAT, AP class exams and the ASVAB — a career aptitude test. Entrance to the military, an acceptance letter to a four-year college and dual enrollment will also satisfy this pathway’s requirements. The last pathway is referred to as Evidence-Based, asking students to provide three forms of documentation that align with their career goals to guarantee success. These pieces of evidence may be industry certifications, internships, military enrollment or a letter indicating full-time employment.

Construction update: Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education Phil Gale told the board the high school renovation is “moving along pretty smoothly” as the project enters its third and final phase. The cafeteria’s furniture will be sold in preparation for the new items coming in. The kitchen will also be gutted, and new appliances will be installed over the long break. Contractors have said they are optimistic of meeting the deadline to finish the job by the end of summer.

Saying goodbye: The board approved the retirement of 19 educators, staff ranging from elementary to high school level. The majority of these retirees will say their last goodbye at the end of the 2021-22 school year, but some will continue on through the summer.

What’s next: The school board will meet March 21.