When: School board meeting, Sept. 16.
What happened: Board members approved a $175,000 lease agreement with WillScot Construction Services for four additional modular classrooms at the high school.
Why it’s important: Business Manager Chris Johnston said the additional modular classrooms will be used during phase two of the $99.9 million high school renovation project.
What’s next: Johnston said the temporary classrooms will be installed in March or April to be used in the 2020-21 school year. At this point, the subjects to be taught in the modular classrooms have not been determined. There are currently 14 modular classrooms at the high school, and Johnston said they will be in use throughout the three-phase project slated for completion in summer 2022. The district will post project updates on its website at www.pennmanor.net and also on a dedicated Facebook page.
Other matters: Johnston said the audit of the 2018-19 budget that compares budgeted to actual figures is underway. He said a preliminary report indicates revenues were $2 million higher than anticipated and expenses were about $2,600 lower than anticipated. He expects to have a final audit report in late October or early November.
— Rochelle A. Shenk, LNP Correspondent