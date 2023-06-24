When: Penn Manor school board meeting, June 5.

What happened: The board voted to approve a final budget of $101.71 million for the 2023-24 school year with no tax hike. The vote was unanimous, 8-0, with Vice President Joseph Fullerton, being absent.

What it means: The real estate tax will remain at 17.9363 mills, or about $17.94 in taxes for every $1,000 of assessed taxable property valuation. In a year where many districts are raising taxes, Penn Manor was able to balance its budget with a small dip into the district fund balance and no tax increase for Penn Manor residents. “The basic reason for Penn Manor going with no tax increase this year is that we are planning for a large increase in budgeted revenues that will offset the increase in expenditures,” district CFO Chris Johnston wrote in a June 15 email.

Background: At the May 15 meeting, Johnston presented a proposed final budget, explaining there would be changes made to that proposed budget before the June 5 meeting because costs needed to be verified.

Update: The final budget is $79,256 higher than the proposed budget. Since that proposed budget, certain expenditures were finalized including property and casualty insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, salary and benefits costs, federal programs Title I, Title II, and Title IV, and finalized assessed values from Lancaster County. The main revenue classifications that were adjusted are earned income taxes, interest earnings and state subsidies, Johnston said.

Balancing act: Johnston told the board he was “very happy” to present a balanced budget. While expenditures for the year are projected to be $17,673 more than revenues, the remaining difference will come out of the district’s fund balance.

What’s next: The board will vote on final adoption of the budget at the June 19 board meeting.

CTC: Board member Christopher Straub reported that, as of May, the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center had 2,047 applicants. Of those, 264 or 12.89% of those applications came from Penn Manor. Of the 264 who applied, 211 were accepted, 38 were waitlisted and 15 withdrew their application. Superintendent Phil Gale noted that 12 Penn Manor students attending CTC received an award for their performance there.

Website makeover: Chief Information Officer Charlie Reisinger announced the launch of a new design for the school district website. The last major site redesign was in 2016. Reisinger said the reasons for the redesign were to keep the look of the site modern, accommodate technological changes for more traffic coming from mobile devices, and new web browsers. The new design was officially launched on June 7.