When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Jan. 23.

What happened: The board voted to approve Daniel Forry as Penn Manor School District’s chief financial officer. Forry is leaving a similar position with Elizabethtown Area School District and will start on March 27 at Penn Manor. He is taking over for CFO Chris Johnston who is retiring. The salary for the position is $165,000 per year.

Background: With 14 years of school business administration experience, Forry, 54, is a Lancaster County native who grew up in West Hempfield Township. He is a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and currently serves as Elizabethtown’s chief finance and operations officer. Before that, he served as chief operating officer for the Hempfield School District.

Quotables: Superintendent Phillip Gale said district leaders are “very excited” to have Forry join Penn Manor, as he will “continue to direct us in a great way with this (good) financial situation that we’re in.” For his part, Forry said, “I’m looking forward to the opportunity to come, to serve here. Thank you all for what you do and the confidence you’ve bestowed in this,” Forry said to the school board. “I’ll see you in about two months.”

Budget update: Johnston presented the board with the quarterly budget update that showed the district is running ahead of last year’s pace on both spending and revenues. He reported that wage, interim and transfer tax revenues were all up for the school district. The district is also looking at lower costs related to salaries, related expenses, and health care. However, utilities and operations and maintenance costs were both up compared to last year’s numbers.

Substitute pay increase: The board voted 8 to 1 to increase substitute pay, with Nickole Nafziger voting no. The board increased the daily rate from $125 to $150 per day. At the Jan. 9 meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Elementary Education Jerry Egan told the board that the district has a 78% fill rate.

Comment: Nafziger said she was “not opposed” to increasing the pay for substitutes but that she was “a little concerned that we’re going to get ourselves into a pay war.” She asked if the district has a plan for recruiting more substitutes other than paying $25 more a day. Johnston said district officials don’t know if this will be answer but that it keeps Penn Manor competitive. Gale added that this was just step one for dealing with the issue.