When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: During this meeting, the board adopted a budget calendar that CFO Dan Forry presented during the Aug. 21 meeting.

Why it matters: There are two immediate, important dates on that timeline. On Sept. 30, the Pennsylvania Department of Education will announce the adjusted Act 1 index. This tells school districts around the commonwealth how much they are allowed to increase taxes, if necessary, assuming those districts don’t ask for exceptions to that index. The second important date is Nov. 20 when the school board hold its budget workshop. At that meeting the board will discuss what Forry called an “assumptions-based” budget. This means the board is working on preliminary assumptions about how much various items will cost the district in the coming year and making plans for those costs.

Meet the new faculty: Krista Cox, assistant superintendent for secondary education for Penn Manor, introduced 10 of the new teachers for the school district. The district made 32 new hires for the 2023-24 school year, with 29 teachers and three administrators. Of the 29 teachers, 15 are at the elementary level and 14 are secondary educators. The new teachers introduced themselves, what they teach, and why they wanted to come to Penn Manor. Many of them told the board of feeling that Penn Manor is a good community with a familial atmosphere.

Quotable: “I think a lot about my teaching philosophy, and what Penn Manor believes in is creating that community aspect in the classroom. So, being able to teach my students how to be a part of community, and learn from one another, for their futures, is an important part of what we believe in,” Ryan Schumacher, a math teacher from Marticville Middle School said.

By the numbers: Superintendent Phillip Gale reported to the board that the district’s enrollment as of Sept. 1 was 5,580 students. Gale added that this was “pretty steady” and there would be some adjustments made. The official number will come on Oct. 1. Gale also said that, based on their performance last school year, U.S. News & World Report ranked Penn Manor 71 out of 750 public schools in Pennsylvania and 1,893 out of 25,000 nationwide. This puts the district in the top 9% statewide and 8% nationwide.

Quotable: “All in all, as I look at what is taking place right now, I’m very pleased with how the school year has started,” Gale said. “I know that we gained a lot of momentum last year with the end of the year, but then as we continue into this year, we’re off to the good start, I think there will be a lot of good things that will come through this year.”

Rintz recognition: Board Vice President Joseph Fullerton presented school board president Carlton Rintz with a certificate of appreciation from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. Rintz has served on the Penn Manor school board for 20 years.

Moms for Liberty: During public comment a member of the Lancaster chapter of the conservative group Moms for Liberty announced the organization would be donating copies of the U.S. Constitution to eighth-graders at the district’s two middle schools in celebration of Constitution Day on Sept. 17.

More: Penn Manor School District’s policy on donations to students states the board must vote on any donations before they are distributed. The board has not yet held a vote on the Moms for Liberty donation.

What’s next: The next meeting of the Penn Manor school board is Monday, Sept. 18.