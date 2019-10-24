- When: School board meeting, Oct. 21.

- What happened: The board voted to approve a new memorandum of agreement for student participation in Open Campus PA, a program allowing flexibility around internships, work opportunities and early graduation.

- Background: Open Campus PA is a collaboration between Penn Manor and Hempfield school districts. The program allows students to take online courses on their own schedule. Open Campus includes courses that may not be offered at a student’s home high school.

- The cost: The agreement establishes compensation rates for teachers facilitating Open Campus courses outside of their contracted daily schedule. In 2019, instructor compensation is set at a base rate of $262 for every one credit an individual student receives in a class. This rate will increase to $284 in 2020 and $306 in 2021. If a student earns a partial credit in the class, teachers will receive a partial payment. Student enrollment rates vary by course.

- Next steps: The Penn Manor Education Association, Hempfield board and the Hempfield Education Association must also approve the agreement. The agreement will expire June 30, 2021.

- Sports statistics: District Business Manager Christopher Johnston provided an annual report on athletic funding. In the 2018-19 school year, 653 male and 503 female students participated in 21 Penn Manor sports teams. The district provided $587,157 in athletic funding. Additional booster club fundraising provided approximately $275,905. Enrollment and funding data includes both middle and high school sports.

