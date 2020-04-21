When: Penn Manor school board meeting, April 20.

What happened: Business Manager Chris Johnston reported the district’s 2019-20 revenue will be $1 million less than budgeted due to decreased tax collection and interest earnings caused by the pandemic. The district’s expenses also will be $500,000 less than budgeted, leaving a $500,000 gap.

Budget changes: Johnston said next year’s budget will need to be reevaluated before its finalization in June. He said the district will need to consider the “very difficult decision” of raising taxes to increase revenue.

Remote learning transition: With Pennsylvania schools closed until the end of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, district teachers transitioned from providing students with remote enrichment opportunities to teaching new material in a virtual format as of April 20. Penn Manor created a three-phase learning plan available to students via a new remote learning website. The plan included voluntary enrichment activities as of April 9, more robust enrichment activities as of April 13, and the transition from enrichment to new instruction on April 20.

Why it matters: One of the biggest obstacles to remote learning is the lack of technology or internet access in some students’ homes. Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary education, said the district has identified 100 students in kindergarten through third grade without access to devices, as well as 30 families of K-3 students without internet access. The school district is working with these families to find solutions.

Virtual commencement: The May 28 commencement ceremony for seniors will be shifted to a virtual format due to the pandemic. In addition, the senior prom scheduled for May 8 was canceled.