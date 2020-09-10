When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Sept. 8.

What happened: Leadership team members provided a positive update on the first week of school. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the district started the school year on Aug. 31 with a blended reopening model in which most students are physically in school two days a week and in virtual classrooms the other three days.

Students adjusting well: Philip Gale, assistant superintendent for secondary education, said secondary students are generally responding well to in-school health and safety measures like mask-wearing and social distancing. Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary schools, said elementary students have been cooperative with the measures.

Virtual learners: Gale said 130 middle school students and 200 high school students are enrolled full-time in Penn Manor Virtual School, while Egan said 547 students in kindergarten through sixth grade are full-time virtual students. Theresa Kreider, director of student support services, reported that over 100 special education students are enrolled in the virtual school. Egan said that some district families who were initially enrolled in the virtual school have already opted to place their students back in regular school, noting that the younger a child is, the more difficult it is to provide them a virtual education.

Heavy use of technology: Charlie Reisinger, director of technology, reported IT help tickets are up 85% among staff and 21% among students compared to last August. He said 100 mobile hotspots, the service costs of which are covered by the 1Million Project Foundation, are being distributed to students most in need of internet access. More than 150 families requested the hotspots; those who didn’t receive them were placed on a waiting list.