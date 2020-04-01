When: Penn Manor school board meeting, March 30.

What happened: The school district launched new online learning resources for K-12 students to help progress education while schools are closed.

Background: Superintendent Michael Leichliter said Gov. Tom Wolf has required districts to begin offering continuity of education plans for students while schools are closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Penn Manor teachers developed remote learning plans last week.

Why it matters: Students and parents can access the optional, ungraded resources from the home page of the district website. Teachers have tailored the activities so they can be completed with materials students have at home. Students and parents are able to reach teachers for questions.

Challenges: The district is aware that not all students have internet access. Teachers are monitoring how many students are able to access the internet. In addition, special education must continue in accordance with Free Appropriate Public Education provisions under federal law. Theresa Kreider, director of student services, said this is mostly being achieved by communicating with parents to come up with individual learning plans for students.

What’s next: Leichliter said the school district will ramp up online learning resources and offer increased opportunities after April 6.