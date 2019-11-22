When: School board meeting, Nov. 18.
What happened: Presiding for his last time as school director, Kenneth Long was recognized by his fellow board members and administration. His term ends Dec. 3 after serving 12 years on the board including seven of those as president.
Quotable: “Every decision we make is for the kids,” said Long, a financial adviser. “Everything else comes second, and that’s the way it’s got to be.”
Background: Long’s involvement represents almost 300 school board meetings and thousands of hours of service, said board Vice President Carlton Rintz said as he read a proclamation. Superintendent Michael Leichliter presented a plaque to Long and described him as “an exceptional leader.”
What’s next: Wardell Jackson officially joins the school board on Dec. 3 after being recently elected.
New classes: The board approved the addition of three new high school courses for the 2020-21 school year. Principal Baron Jones and assistant principal Jason D’Amico outlined the syllabi for the two new computer science classes and the music technology class, which will be offered to all four grade levels.
Details: The computer courses will include programming, artificial intelligence, ethics, cybersecurity and cloud computing. The music technology class will combine performance with production and digital audio, utilizing new space in the renovated building. Students will have exposure to local resources such as Clair Global and Millersville University. D’Amico said the three new electives are expected to be in demand.