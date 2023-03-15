When: Penn Manor school board meeting, March 6.

What happened: The board approved contracting with Earth Engineering Inc. for sinkhole consulting services at Central Manor Elementary School.

Background: First noticed as a depression in the playground paving, the sinkhole has now opened up and has a depth of about 4 feet and 10 feet in circumference.

Why it’s important: The consultants will use microgravity and ground penetrating radar to explore the extent of the underground voids before repairs are made.

The cost: The cost of the study is $6,000. This price does not include any repairs.

Other happenings: The committee of the whole heard a presentation from fourth grade teacher Katherine Harnish, who was selected for the National Geographic Grosvenor Teacher Fellowship. She spent 21 days on an ice class vessel visiting Falkland Islands, South Georgia Island and the Antarctic. Much of her time was spent observing wildlife. She is sharing her experience with students and teachers.

Quotable: “Part of the excitement of this experience was to see how science is done in the field,” Harnish said.