When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Feb. 21.

What happened: Jennifer Sugra, the principal of Martic Elementary School, gave the board a presentation on early childhood education, something she said is a “passion” for her. The district partners with Community Action Partnership of Lancaster County, allowing the organization to offer Thrive to Five, a Head Start program.

Details: The district has two Head Start classrooms, one on Millersville University’s campus and one at Martic Elementary. Sugra reported that she is “very hopeful” about a new location revamping an old boardroom in Manor Middle School. There are 13 students enrolled, and one in the process of enrolling, at the Martic site, leaving four open slots. There are 18 students at the Millersville site, with 14 waitlisted. The capacity is 18 students per site. The new site at Manor would help to serve children in the northern part of the district and address the overcapacity at the Millersville site.

Lunch and Learn: Sugra also reported on Lunch and Learn, an initiative where 3- and 4-year-old students come to acclimate to the school environment. Sugra says this has led to new kindergarten students being more comfortable when they start the new school year.

Quotable: “Since we started doing Lunch and Learns, I can tell you, it is a rare event that I’m peeling a 5-year-old from their parent to get them to kindergarten. They’re usually bounding down the hallway and they’re super-excited,” Sugra said.

E-Rate: District Chief Information Officer Charlie Reisinger gave the board a presentation on the FCC’s E-Rate program, which he said “has been tremendously successful for Penn Manor and schools and libraries across the country.” Telecommunication companies pay into the E-Rate fund that provides discounts for schools and libraries in three areas: internet service provider costs, building-to-building fiber and in-school equipment. The discount rate a district receives in this program is tied to the percent of students eligible for the free and reduced-price lunch program.

The cost: Reisinger said that in 2022 the district reached the point where 49% of students are eligible for free and reduced-price lunches, bringing their E-Rate discount to 80%. This will bring the service provider bill for Hambright Elementary and Manor Middle schools from $1,375 per month to $257 per month. Reisinger added that this agreement will also allow the district to redirect some of its web traffic from the other campuses to help with load balancing on the district network.

Quotable: “A very boring name for a pretty exciting program,” said Reisinger of the E-Rate program.

Community relations: The school board continued to address concerns about the district’s communication with the community. This is an issue that has been raised in multiple board meetings this school year. Board member Nickole Nafziger suggested that the board form a committee to address the issue. “We’ve been having this conversation since September, and it’s February. So, I think it’s fair to our constituents that we make a decision on what we’re going to do,” Nafziger said. The board formed a committee to address the issue that includes Dell Jackson, Donna Wert, Nafziger and Mitchell Sweigart. “I already have seen some action on (communication). Not only tonight, obviously, with your conversation,” Shawna Ciampanelli said during public comment. “I want to thank you. I understand it’s something to work toward. And I appreciate all the time that you’re dedicating to that.”