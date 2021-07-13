When: Penn Manor school board meeting, July 12.

What happened: The school board approved and will adopt the district’s health and safety plan for the 2021-22 academic year. The American Rescue Plan requires each local education agency that receives funding under the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to develop and share a health and safety plan with the public. Penn Manor planned for $3.5 million in ESSER revenues and expenditures as part of its 2021-22 budget. It is budgeted to reduce cybertuition costs.

What this means: In the district’s health and safety plan, masks are optional regardless of vaccination status. Students and staff will not be required to be vaccinated, but the district states it will continue to promote local and regional options for vaccinations. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for vaccinations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Quotable: “The plan that you see I believe is in keeping with the board and superintendent’s goal to keep masks optional,” said Superintendent Mike Leichliter. “The CDC actually addressed that and said that schools and local officials look at their local communities and see that what we’re doing is keeping with that, that the emphasis should be on providing in-person instruction over some of those components.”

Option for public comment: In addition to developing the plan, the district was also required to secure public comment. The district released a survey on its website for parents, guardians and staff to fill out. By the start of the meeting, the district received over 1,000 comments according to Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary education. Respondents were asked whether or not their children would continue in-person instruction after reviewing the plan and if they would be willing to screen their children for symptoms prior to attending classes. Parents and staff could also make additional comments.

Parent statements: During the public comment portion of the meeting, a few parents responded to the new health and safety plan. While many applauded the district’s choice to make masking optional, some asked for clarity. Others expressed concern that a binding plan might make it difficult for the district to make its own choices if new regulations come into play.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Manor Middle School boardroom, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely at youtube.com/pennmanorschools.