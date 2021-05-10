When: Penn Manor school board meeting, May 3.

What happened: As Penn Manor School District plans for students with disabilities coming into kindergarten, Theresa Kreider, district director of special services, discussed a difference in the numbers from the 2019-20 academic year to the projections for the 2021-22 academic year. Kreider said there has been an increase in students with disabilities transitioning into the district —particularly students with significant disabilities. From the 2019-20 academic year to the 2021-22 academic year, the total number of students with disabilities transitioning into the district grew from 41 to 60. The number of students needing autistic support grew from one in the 2019-20 academic year to eight in 2020-21 academic year.

What this means: To support more students, the district opened another autistic support class at Central Manor Elementary. Kreider said the increase is positive because it means the district is identifying student disabilities early and more students are receiving services.

High school construction update: The high school project is nearly complete. The $99.9 million construction project has been in progress for seven years and is projected to be done by the end of the summer. Board members and the executive leadership team presented pictures of the building so far.

What to expect: When the school year ends, teachers and administrators must pack and move out all belongings either for storage or to be moved into the new buildings. Construction will continue in July and August under a tight schedule with the goal of finishing the building for teachers’ return Aug. 23. Josh Martin, project engineer at Warfel Construction, said the project is on schedule.

Quotable: “There’s a commitment to getting done,” Martin said. “There’s going to have to be some tough conversations as there always is, and coordination and scheduling, and making sure things get done on time.”

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. May 17 in the Manor Middle School auditorium, 2950 Charlestown Road. Watch remotely at youtube.com/pennmanorschools.