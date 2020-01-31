- When: School board meeting, Jan. 21.

- What happened: The district will contribute $1.67 million toward Lancaster County Career & Technology Center’s $21.83 million budget in 2020-21.

- Why it matters: Each participating district is required to approve the proposed general fund budget for the upcoming school year. LCCTC aims to provide high school and post-secondary students with the highest quality technical education opportunities while limiting financial burdens.

- High school project: Construction remains steady on the $99.6 million Penn Manor High School campus project. Crews are preparing for the demolition of existing structures June 12 — two weeks after the last day of school. The planned three-year project will reach its first-year next month. Penn Manor is still projecting a 2022 completion date.

- Capital projects: The district has set aside $1.47 million in improvements this year at some of the district’s other schools. Projects include playground renovation at Eshleman Elementary and supply duct renovations for Marticville Middle and Martic Elementary.