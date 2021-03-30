When: Penn Manor school board meeting, March 1.

What happened: Board members may change the current enrollment boundaries for Manor and Marticville middle schools for the 2021-22 school year to even out lopsided seventh-grade class sizes. The move would require all 52 sixth-graders from LeTort elementary school to attend Marticville instead of the current plan, which sends 40% of those students to Marticville and 60% to Manor. Sixth-graders with older siblings at Manor may choose either middle school for next year. Feeder schools for Manor Middle include Central Manor, Eshleman, Hambright and LeTort. Marticville Middle draws from Conestoga, Martic, Pequea and LeTort. LeTort’s principal already has called all sixth-grade parents to let them know about the proposed plan.

Quotable: “All parents were understanding, but some did have preferences,” Superintendent Mike Leichliter said after the meeting. “Reactions ranged. Some parents want Manor.”

Upcoming vote: Leichliter said parents are always welcome to speak at any school board meeting. Board members probably will vote on the change at either the April 6 or April 19 meeting.

Background: Current projections put 26 students per seventh-grade class at Manor and 19 students per class at Marticville. Revised boundaries would even out class sizes to 24 for Manor and 23 for Marticville. Population increases in the northern end of the school district have fueled the imbalance. “We’re seeing a pretty steady slight increase in enrollment,” Phil Gale, Penn Manor’s assistant superintendent, said after the meeting. More residential developments in Manor Township seem to drive that increase.

For the future: Changing the sixth grade alignment for next year, however, seems to offer only a short-term solution. Fluctuating populations may one day lead to another enrollment imbalance, leaving too few students at Manor, Gale explained. He envisions a permanent geographic area that would routinely shift students to either middle school as one possible long-term solution. “We are trying to find an area we can readjust,” Gale said.

What’s next: The board will meet at 7 p.m. April 6 in the Manor Middle School Auditorium, 2950 Charlestown Road. Viewers can watch at youtube.com/pennmanorschools/.