When: School board meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: All nine board members voted to elect Carlton “Herk” Rintz as president and Joseph G. Fullerton as vice president during the annual reorganization meeting. Judge Joshua R. Keller swore in five members who won seats in the November election including newcomer Wardell Jackson and incumbents Fullerton, Rintz, Mitchell L. Sweigert and Donna J. Wert.
Quotable: “To the board, thank you very much for your confidence and support,” said Rintz, a board member for 16 years. “I look forward to a great year and your continued support and help.”
Blue Ribbon Award: Letort Elementary was recognized by the board after receiving the National Blue Ribbon Award for academic excellence. Faculty members and students were present to receive the plaque and congressional address made by U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker. Letort is one of four schools in Lancaster County to ever receive the prestigious award.
Tax cap: The board unanimously adopted a resolution not to exceed the state’s Act 1 index assigned to the district for the next school year. That means Penn Manor cannot increase the local real estate tax rate higher than 3.2% in 2020-21, Treasurer Christopher Johnston said.
Homelessness: Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary education and the district’s homelessness liaison, presented the board reported 72 families with children in the district have been deemed homeless thus far with 15 of those families residing outside of district boundaries. The 15 families outside the district are protected by the McKinney-Vento Act that allows students previously enrolled in a district to remain in district schools for up to one year. Egan said the total number of homeless families in Penn Manor is expected to increase to nearly 100 by the end of the year.