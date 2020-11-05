When: Virtual Penn Manor school board meeting, Nov. 2.

What happened: In a 6-3 vote, the board rejected a motion to consider continuing the blended learning model for Penn Manor High School students through the second marking period in January. Consequently, all students in the district will begin transitioning to full-time, in-person learning on Nov. 9 as planned since Sept. 21. Board members David Paitsel, Christopher C. Straub and Richard L. Frerichs lost the vote to place the motion for extended blended learning on the agenda.

Community input: The board received over 20 letters from local residents, parents and students regarding the return to full-time in-person learning. Nearly three-quarters were against returning to a full-time, in-person learning model due to health concerns about the rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Several parents requested the option to livestream class sessions for students who don’t want to return to school full time. Letters in favor of returning to the classroom full time cited students’ difficulty learning online, as well as the hardships the blended model causes for parents who must stay home during online classes and the belief that being in school for just part of the week does not translate to a lower rate of COVID-19 cases in students.

Audit report: John Bonawitz of the certified public accounting firm Brown Schultz Sheridan & Fritz said the district had a clean audit report on its annual financial statements through June 30, 2020.

Committed fund balance: The board voted to commit $13.6 million of its $20.2 million fund balance to the following four areas: $3.3 million to the COVID-19 budget gap for 2020-21; $2 million to the expected COVID-19 budget gap for next year, in 2021-22; $1.5 million to textbook and software upgrades; and close to $6.8 million to future facilities repairs.