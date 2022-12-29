When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Dec. 5.

What happened: The board voted unanimously to reelect Carlton Rintz as president. Joseph Fullerton nominated Rintz; no one else was nominated. Acting as interim president for the voting process, Donna Wert called for nominations.

Quotable: “I would like to thank the board for their continued support and confidence in another year of service,” Rintz said upon winning the vote. “It’s a privilege to serve alongside everyone. I appreciate it very much. I appreciate the opportunity to continue in this capacity. I don’t take it lightly.”

Conflict in the district: During public comment at the Nov. 21 school board meeting, two members of the community raised concerns about conflict in the district and voiced opposition to Rintz being reelected as board president. In his statement after being reelected, Rintz said that he had been giving thought to “healing the community.” He said, “Sometimes people create community by creating conflict,” but that he is “very hopeful that our community just comes together to support the wonderful district that we have and recognize how great Penn Manor is.”

District audit: School district Chief Financial Officer Chris Johnston, along with auditors Judy Duke and John Bonawitz, gave the board the last audit report of Johnston’s time working for Penn Manor. Johnston was first hired as an accountant for the district in 1996. He is retiring in June of 2023. In the 25 years that he has worked for the district he has never had any findings in any district audits. This means that in all the budgets Johnston has overseen as CFO, the district has never found an error, a noncompliance with rules, or a misuse of funds.

Quotable: “To not have any findings for one year, two years, three years, is special. But to have a career of no findings, I think, is truly exceptional,” Rintz said. “Again, on behalf of the board, thank you very much. That’s outstanding.”

New high school course offerings: The board approved new courses in 2023-24 at Penn Manor High School, as proposed by the board’s committee of the whole. During the board’s committee meeting, high school Principal Baron Jones said the proposal for additional courses came from conversations with department coordinators, who were asked the following questions: How can we address our student needs? What do we think we need to be thinking differently about to help our students?

Details: Jones proposed a list of eight classes for board approval: drawing and painting 3, career prep principles of science, college prep principles of science, college prep American literature and composition for grade 10, honors world literature and composition for grades 11 and 12, college prep British literature and composition for grades 11 and 12, film as literature for grades 11 and 12, and financial literacy.

Discussion: Wert specifically expressed support for the financial literacy course. “I’m glad that you’re taking a serious look at financial literacy,” Wert said. “I think that’s very important. That seems to be a weakness in various school districts.” Wert followed this by asking how the new classes would be covered because Jones told the board they would require no new staff. Jones explained that the new courses would involve adaptations of existing curriculum.