When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Aug 8. Members Mitchell Sweigart and Donna Wert were absent.

What happened: Phil Gale, superintendent; Pat Tocci, athletic director; and Neil Fellenbaum, agriculture coordinator, recognized student successes within the district. The 2022 girls softball team, the girls bowling team and state qualifying members of the Manor Future Farmers of America were applauded for their talents and skills. Approximately 60 people were in attendance to celebrate with the students.

Technology policy updates: Gale and Charlie Reisinger, technology director for the district, provided an overview of updated technology policies for staff and students, though most changes were minor. The main takeaway is students’ personal devices remains at the discretion of teachers and principals.

New teachers: Krista Cox, assistant superintendent for secondary education, and Jerry Egan, assistant superintendent for elementary education, discussed the components of the district’s new teacher orientation program. The goal of the orientation is to welcome new hires and connect them with one another. The process includes being assigned a mentor, attending orientation courses for two days in August, having two professional observations a year and four walk-through observations, and continually meeting with the building principal. The district also requires teachers submit weekly lesson plans for their first three years.

What’s next: The next school board meeting is Aug. 22, the first day back for staff.