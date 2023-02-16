When: Penn Manor school board meeting, Feb. 6.

What happened: The district released data on delinquent taxpayers plus data on rebates to low-income taxpayers to help them pay their bills.

Delinquent tax bills: District CFO Chris Johnston reported to the board that 326 delinquent tax bills were issued around the district. This is a total of $629,953 in uncollected taxes, 29 fewer unpaid bills compared to last year. Johnston said the delinquent taxes were turned over to Lancaster County for collection on Jan. 15. He also noted that many delinquent tax bills are paid after the resident receives income tax refunds.

Quotable: “For the most part, as we’ve found in previous years, a lot of these people are continual delinquent taxpayers, where they will get their income tax refund, pay the tax bill, and they’ll be on a different cycle than the rest of us,” Johnston said.

Tax rebates: Johnston also gave the board a report on the district’s tax rebate program. Taxpayers with incomes below $35,000 are eligible to receive state and local tax rebates of up to $650 each on their school property taxes or rent payments from the previous year. The income cap is an increase from last year’s $30,000 for this program that was started in 2006. The program benefits residents 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older and people with disabilities who are 18 and older, according to the district website.

More info: At the time of his report to the board, Johnston said there had been 208 rebates issued, with 23 taxpayers receiving the maximum of $650. The largest number of rebates issued under the program was 230 in 2021. Johnston said he is unsure if that number will be reached this year, “but we are at a good pace to provide these rebates.” The district has $85,000 budgeted to pay for the rebate program. The district, as of Johnston’s report, had paid out $69,546. The program paid out a total of $74,645 last year.

What’s next: Johnston recommended the board continue the tax rebate program — as it is — in the next school year. The board voted to move that proposal to the next school board meeting. The next board meeting will be Feb. 21. The board also voted to cancel its April 3 meeting to accommodate travel plans for three members attending the Consortium of State School Board Associations from March 30 to April 2.